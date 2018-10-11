What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

One-on-One With Black Lightning's "Tobias Whale"We had the opportunity to sit down with Marvin Jones III, and ask him our pressing Season 2 Black Lightning questions.

Fantastic Beasts 2 Will Make It 'Clear' Dumbledore Is GayAccording to iO9, he’s walking that back, ever so slightly. In that earlier interview, I didn’t say Dumbledore’s not gay. He is.

This Weekend's Box Office Showdown: 'Star is Born' vs. 'Venom'According to ComicBook.com, 'Venom' could have a record breaking weekend.

All American - "Pilot"

Christian Bale Transforms Into Dick Cheney For New MovieThe first trailer for Vice offers an early look at what might be the Christian Bale's most impressive transformation so far.

Lady Gaga is Reborn in A Star is BornLady Gaga's performance is raw, vulnerable and heartbreaking. Bradley Cooper, too, gives a surprising and passionate performance. In the end, you'll leave the movie reassessing the music industry and how we as a celebrity-obsessed culture treat, and ultimately dispose of, artists.

New Cast of ‘Charmed’ React to Backlash: We Want to Focus on the ‘Positivity’ of the Show"Charmed" premieres on the CW Sunday, October 14th at 9PM ET.