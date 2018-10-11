Riverdale -- \"The Outsiders\" -- Image Number: RVD108b_0257.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved
CNN made a list of their favorite teen television shows that everyone should be obsessed with. The first on their list is of course ‘Riverdale.’ It is currently on it’s third season and is broadcasted on the CW on Wednesday night. The next show they listed is the 90’s classic, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” This horror comedy was such a hit, that pretty soon film producers are going to be shooting a reboot. Finally, the last show on their list is ‘My So-Called Life’ starring Clare Danes.