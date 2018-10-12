What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Fantastic Beasts 2 Will Make It 'Clear' Dumbledore Is GayAccording to iO9, he’s walking that back, ever so slightly. In that earlier interview, I didn’t say Dumbledore’s not gay. He is.

This Weekend's Box Office Showdown: 'Star is Born' vs. 'Venom'According to ComicBook.com, 'Venom' could have a record breaking weekend.

Sylvester Stallone Teases New RamboStallone took to Instagram late Tuesday night to announce that production on Rambo 5 was officially underway.

New Cast of ‘Charmed’ React to Backlash: We Want to Focus on the ‘Positivity’ of the Show"Charmed" premieres on the CW Sunday, October 14th at 9PM ET.

Events This Week in Seattle! 10/1-10/7

Christian Bale Transforms Into Dick Cheney For New MovieThe first trailer for Vice offers an early look at what might be the Christian Bale's most impressive transformation so far.

One-on-One With Black Lightning's "Tobias Whale"We had the opportunity to sit down with Marvin Jones III, and ask him our pressing Season 2 Black Lightning questions.