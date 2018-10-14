Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

IT’S HALLOWEEN IN WEST COVINA —  Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) convinces Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), Heather (Vella Lovell) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) to participate in a séance after making a spooky discovery.  Darryl (Pete Gardner) takes his parenting duties to an extreme, while Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) is determined to prove to his father that he is the best person to run the law firm.  Vincent Rodriguez III also stars.  Erin Ehrlich wrote the episode, directed by Audrey Wauchope (#402). Original airdate: Friday, October 19th, 2018 @ 9pm

