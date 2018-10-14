Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY — While Blake (Grant Show) focuses on his own selfish endeavors, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to desperate measures to sell Carrington Atlantic to the Van Kirks.  Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) are determined to validate their suspicions about Melissa (guest start Kelly Rutherford). Meanwhile, Anders’ (Alan Dale) daughter Kirby (Maddison Brown) befriends the Colbys in order to seek revenge on Fallon to make her pay for the past.  James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke and Ana Brenda Contreras also star.  Josh Reims and Jenna Richman wrote the episode, which was directed by Kenny Leon.  (#202). Original airdate: Friday, October 19th, 2018 @ 8pm

