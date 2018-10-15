SEEN AND HEARD — After getting a message from the spirit board to not trust Harry (Rupert Evans), the sisters are conflicted and ultimately concoct a plan to see if he is telling the truth. Desperate to believe the person warning them is trying to protect them, they end up going against their better judgement. Harry soon realizes that the sisters are up to no good and tries to help before it’s too late. Meanwhile, this new sisterly unit is not fully unified, with Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) struggling with who’s the real big sister and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) caught in the middle. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#102). Original airdate: Sunday, October 21st, 2018 @ 9pm