Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11
We ripped off the band-aid! 🙀Thank you for tuning in with open hearts and minds and I hope you'll stay with us. Stronger Together and all that 😉✨🔮✨💜 #Charmed #CWCharmed
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) October 15, 2018
We shot the frat party scene on my birthday!! pic.twitter.com/gDZcNheAva
— Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery3) October 15, 2018
Watching with Charlie aka BRIAN 💜 pic.twitter.com/EIlUpyf1S2
— Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery3) October 15, 2018
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) October 13, 2018
thought you should know i just unknowingly crushed a bug that was inside the jeans I’m wearing and when I pulled them down there was bug juice all over my thigh 🙂
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) October 13, 2018
In real life— do people actually go into the bathroom and splash their faces with water to calm down? Or does that only happen in movies…?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 14, 2018
#WorldMentaHealthDay 2018 has been really challenging for a lot of us, for many reasons, but the conversation about mental health is growing and expanding each year. And it makes me incredibly proud to be part of this movement.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 10, 2018
Raise your hand if you want to chop Hiram right in the neck #Riverdale
— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) October 11, 2018
Movie idea: “Like Mark”
Basically the premise of “Like Mike” but instead of Bow Wow it’s me and instead of Michael Jordan it’s Mark Wahlberg.
— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) October 11, 2018
Check to see if you’re registered and then go vote! Contrary to what your local edgelords say, carelessness is no longer cool. https://t.co/lKJn0rR1M1
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) October 8, 2018
So much love for these ladies. We just finished a panel at @warnerbrostv to talk about @shethority and how important it is to have positive female characters on screen. #seeher be her💕 pic.twitter.com/QV2rYyi3s8
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 15, 2018
Have you heard? 🙂 https://t.co/xBDiNsVNtl #AStarIsBorn #Shallow #OneTake @KrystalJoyBrown @evan_m_williams pic.twitter.com/frK6CI9FDK
— Ciara Renée (@CiaraRenee8) October 13, 2018
Week 2 of my crossover extravaganza ended the way that it should have: With Barry and Oliver staring lovingly at one another.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 13, 2018
Me: Are you drinking a mocha?
Grant: Sure am. Jealous?
Me: Nope.
Grant: … Cool.
(15 minutes later…)
Me: *Orders mocha*
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 12, 2018
View this post on Instagram
New Felicity coming at ya – #Arrow Season 7 premiere come at ya…. MONDAY***** 🏹 💎 🥊 #picsformom
A post shared by emilybett (@emilybett) on
What a night. 🤸🏼♀️🍾💃🏼 shout out to my sister-in-law Philippa for packing sneaky dancing shoes. 👟👟#crucial pic.twitter.com/Fo3Vw9H76y
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) October 11, 2018
Wishing THIS lady a very happy birthday today. Love you, mate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aJ7Wb5vj4l
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 10, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my onscreen partner in crime and one of the most supportive, grounded, funny and caring people I know. Have a good day celebrating @imrosemciver !! We’ll see about getting that bluetooth fixed for your bday:)
A post shared by Malcolm Goodwin (@malcolmjgoodwin) on
Grateful to be a part of a network that focuses so much on inclusivity and authentic storytelling. 🙏🏼 What an amazing launch event! @cw_theflash @shethority #SeeHer pic.twitter.com/FcBaIEprG3
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 15, 2018
A dedicated post to my dearest son. 😂🐶 #Elliot pic.twitter.com/hJMqcnKZms
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 12, 2018
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
#bts eavesdropping on @Racheldoesstuff & @scottmfoster @DLChamplin @vellalovell @ErickVLopez @mrpetegardner #CrazyExGirfriend pic.twitter.com/pcK6Brjjm2
— Gabrielle Ruiz (@gabrielleruiz) October 13, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#crazyexgirlfriend premiere party tonight! More photos to come! @cw_crazyxgf @thecw
A post shared by Vincent Rodriguez III (@vrodrigueziii) on
