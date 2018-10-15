Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

USA Today believes All American just might be the next great high-school drama!

ala101d 1441rd CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

All American — \”Pilot\”– Image Number: ALA101c_1441rd.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Taye Diggs as Billy Baker and Daniel Ezra as Spencer James — Photo: Ray Mickshaw/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Hollywood Reporter reports about transgender Supergirl actress, Nicole Maines, in regards to transition and superhero role on the series!

rozman 16025 20181008 0496r h 2018 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Variety gives the news that Gina Gershon and Trinity Likins have been cast in the new season of Riverdale!

gina gershon trinity CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

Vulture claims that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s season 4 has beat the odds!

10 crazy ex girlfriend w600 h750 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

Deadline shares that Kirk Acevedo has been signed on as a series regular in season 7 of Arrow!

arrow ricardo diaz kurt acevedo CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

The A.V. Club gets excited about the return of Black Lightning!

blk109a 0123b CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

Black Lightning — “Little Black Lies” — Image BLK109a_0123b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Decider details the goal of the reboot of Charmed!

interview the charmed cast and creators CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

Photo: Getty Images ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Deadline tells all about Erika Alexander being added to the cast of Black Lightning!

erika alexander1 e1538686572163 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

The New York Times reviews Charmed!

charmed CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

Charmed — “Pilot”– Image Number: CMD101c_0494rb.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera and Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Vanity Fair applauds the new cult-infused season of Riverdale!

riverdale season 3 premiere recap review gargoyle king farm cult CW Talk Around the Net: 10/8 10/14/18

