USA Today believes All American just might be the next great high-school drama!

Hollywood Reporter reports about transgender Supergirl actress, Nicole Maines, in regards to transition and superhero role on the series!

Variety gives the news that Gina Gershon and Trinity Likins have been cast in the new season of Riverdale!

Vulture claims that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s season 4 has beat the odds!

Deadline shares that Kirk Acevedo has been signed on as a series regular in season 7 of Arrow!

The A.V. Club gets excited about the return of Black Lightning!

Decider details the goal of the reboot of Charmed!

Deadline tells all about Erika Alexander being added to the cast of Black Lightning!

The New York Times reviews Charmed!

Vanity Fair applauds the new cult-infused season of Riverdale!