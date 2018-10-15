Riverdale -- \"Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes\" -- Image Number: RVD214a_0423.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty and Cole Spouse as Jughead -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
A preview for the second episode of the third season of ‘Riverdale’ was released by the CW. The episode is titled “Fortune and Men’s Eyes” and fans can’t wait. The promo hints that Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones will be investigating the newest mystery. “What made people fall in love with them from the start was seeing them together as this team, a crimefighting duo.” You definitely see that within the first few episodes.