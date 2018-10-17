The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

President Obama Interview with YouTubers Bethany Mota, GloZell and Hank Green: Watch LivePresident Obama will field questions today from representatives of the online audience, represented by popular YouTubers Bethany Mota, GloZell Green, and Hank Green.

Fantastic Beasts 2 Will Make It 'Clear' Dumbledore Is GayAccording to iO9, he’s walking that back, ever so slightly. In that earlier interview, I didn’t say Dumbledore’s not gay. He is.

Sylvester Stallone Teases New RamboStallone took to Instagram late Tuesday night to announce that production on Rambo 5 was officially underway.

8 TV Shows to Watch in Fall 2018The new season of this hit teen drama on the CW combines elements of pulp and noir.

"Hunter Killer" Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's' Rachel Bloom Previews Final Season; But Will She Get A Tattoo To Remember It?"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" returns Friday at 9 on The CW.

Charmed - "Let This Mother Out"