See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

QUILT, CRAFT & SEWING FESTIVAL on Thursday, October 18th through Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

At the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival you will find a wide variety of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits from many quality companies.

TACOMA HOLIDAY FOOD & GIFT FESTIVAL on Thursday, October 18th through Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome!

Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival is a big event with 550 booths of handmade items and specialty foods plus Santa Claus at the Tacoma Dome!

KINOFEST on Friday, October 19th through Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at the SIFF Film Center in Seattle!

Kinofest showcases feature films, documentaries, and short films made in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at SIFF Film Center. All films are shown in German with English subtitles.

SEATTLE HOME SHOW on Friday, October 19th through Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

The 20th anniversary housing extravaganza featuring displays of home and garden products. Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars brought to you by Matvey Foundation Repair, Inc. Cooking demos by well-known local chefs. BBQ Cook-Off Competition showcasing multiple categories of grills benefitting Habitat for Humanity. Aurora Quality Building’s “She Shed” on display. Live music in the Outdoor Living Area with Wine and Beer Garden created by Malone’s Landscape Design Build. Everything for your home, from the newest in building products and materials to living green; landscape displays; arts & crafts; home decorating; and more. Free appraisals by nationally known art & antiques appraiser Dr. Lori.

HALLOWEEN PUB CRAWL on Saturday, October 20th at 12:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 21st at 2:00 a.m. in Downtown Seattle!

Get excited for the 8th annual Seattle Halloween pub crawl! Over 1,500 people attended last year! They’ll be bar hopping in costumes downtown from noon until 2 in the morning and there’s live entertainment throughout! Anyone is welcome! Bring your friends or make new friends there!

FASHIONABLY UNDEAD VIII on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 from 9 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at MoPOP!

At Fashionably Undead, you’ll experience a terrifying night of DJs, drinks, and dangerous fashion. Take part in a costume contest and win killer prizes. Explore the museum’s most haunted spaces with eerie photo ops, art installations, and access to Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film. Dance your fears away surrounded by fellow freaks and find someone new in the crowd. Are they friend or foe? Who knows? Better check behind the mask.

JELLO UNDERGROUND HALLOWEEN BASH on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. at Evolve Underground in Seattle!

Join for the final Jello Underground event of the year! Your favorite female-fighters return to the ring for an epic one-night-only Halloween themed battle for the championship title. More than 15 competitors will be decked out in costume with a thirst for blood. Its going to be a spooky spectacular of excitement, competition and craziness beneath the streets of South Lake Union. Don’t miss the Halloween Bash, sponsored by Artful Dodger Tattoo. Costumes are not required for attendees, but highly encouraged. There will be a costume contest with prizes.

5TH ANNUAL SNOHOMISH ZOMBIE WALK on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Snohomish!

Inviting all Zombies and ghouls to Downtown Snohomish for a friendly (or not!) visit! In preparation for the impending Zombie-Apocalypse, they’re asking all participants and spectators to bring “rations for the survivors”. Zombie face painting available!

HALLOWEEN STORYTELLING TRAIN on Saturday, October 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th, 2018 in Snoqualmie!

Halloween Storytelling Train is a two hour event. You begin your adventure with a train excursion to North Bend, and then the Museum’s history center. Detraining, you will enter the Train Shed exhibit building where you will hear child-friendly storytelling, see cider press demonstrations, have an opportunity to operate a small cider press, and enjoy some warm apple cider! While in the Train Shed, you can also see a variety of museum exhibits including Wellington Remembered, Chapel Car Messenger of Peace, or even play at the train tables with the wooden railway system. Reboarding the train, you will resume your journey to a scenic outlook near Snoqualmie Falls, and then return to the Snoqualmie Depot.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Fauntleroy!

Fauntleroy Fall Festival is a small event with homemade food for sale (bring cash), animals to pet, pony rides, and indoor activities like pumpkin painting.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on October 21st through November 8th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, October 21-November 8, (Sunday through Thursday only; excluding Friday, Saturday and Sunday brunch). More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it!

EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL on Wednesday, October 10th through Sunday, November 4th, 2018 in various locations around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 30th edition on October 7 and includes more than 60 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists.

PUMPKIN PATCH ADVENTURES

Ultimate Guide to Seattle’s Best Pumpkin Patches

Best Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes for Seattle and Eastside Families

Pierce County Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

7 Pumpkin Farms in Snohomish Valley

Pumpkin Patches and Fall Activities in Thurston County

Washington State Pumpkin Patches

HAUNTED HOUSES & ATTRACTIONS

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST on Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park gets a SPOOKTACULAR makeover, and re-opens the park gates weekends from Sept. 28 – Oct. 28. Thrill seekers can navigate through the park with more than 25 rides in the DARK, and 3 haunted attractions! PLUS, little goblins can play in Booville – a scare-free zone!

FRIGHT HOUSE STATION on Friday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 in Tacoma!

Halloween is great with all the candy and costumes and vandalism and such. Yet it can be even better by shrieking like a loon and watching your best friend faint and lose bladder control. Dare TWO haunted houses for a full night of fright! Both Shadows and The Redemption each have their own style and story to appeal to just about anyone.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE on Friday, September 28th through November 3rd, 2018 in Georgetown (check schedule for exact dates)!

The Georgetown Morgue of Seattle is a facility for tragic stories of death. It has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, etc. and is transformed yearly into one of the scariest haunted house attractions in Seattle! This year, the landlord has opened a portion of the morgue the public has not seen in decades…the area containing the body lockers.

MARIS FARMS THE HAUNTED WOODS on Saturday, September 29th through October 2018 at Buckley Farm!

The 2018 Maris Farms Haunted Woods is sure to provide thrills and chills to all who dare visit the Buckley farm this fall! The Haunted Woods is a 35-minute creepy quest through the corn with around-the-corner, emotional roller coaster thrills through the forest.

NILE NIGHTMARES HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Mountlake Terrace!

Join them for a scary good time in October, when they dig up your favorite ghouls and a few newly deceased ones as well! The 2018 Nile Nightmares Haunted House will feature six updated Attractions; The Curse of the Nile, Ballinger Asylum, The Infernum, The Doll House, The 3D Circus and Ice Station 13. Begin your journey at The Curse of the Nile, where the Pharaoh awaits his next victim. If you escape from the tomb, continue on to The Ballinger Asylum where there’s a cell with your name on it waiting for you. Then take a stroll through The Ballinger Cemetery, and face your greatest fear as you approach the gates of Hell themselves at The Infernum. Next put on your 3D Glasses for the 3D Circus and Clown Town Revival. Be careful, because next you may stumble upon an isolated research station located in the frozen Arctic, where something went terribly wrong!

2018 MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Lacey!

My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids get candy and see the house with lights turned on.

THOMAS FAMILY FARM HAUNTED HAYRIDE, ESCAPE ROOM AND THREE HAUNTS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Thomas Family Farm has a haunted hayride, an escape room, and three haunts (flashlight corn maze, nightmare on 9 haunted house, and zombie paintball hayride)!

STALKER FARMS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Stalker Farms delivers an immersive haunt experience that is completely unique. With original story lines, trained actors, and talented make up artists, Stalker Farms creates a haunt attraction experience that offers attendees the chance to delve into a horror entertainment that takes them far beyond the typical Halloween haunt attraction. The Stalker Farms haunt tour makes you feel like you are in the middle of a horror movie. Whether you choose to take just part of the tour, or enjoy the entire production, there are plenty of freakishly fun and horrifically entertaining moments that make it completely unforgettable. Sorry about the nightmares, but you get what you paid for!