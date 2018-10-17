On the red carpet at The CW’s Fall TV event, Kaylee Bryant, who stars as Josie Saltzman in The CW’s “Legacies,” tells Access she figured out who she was auditioning for, despite no names on the sides when she read for the role. And, with fans having seen Josie when she was a youngster on “The Originals,” Kaylee shares with Access an update on what her character is like as a teenager. Plus, Kaylee dishes on working with “TVD” alum Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan) and running into Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert) in the “Legacies” hallways.