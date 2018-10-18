Filed Under:All American, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

A SENSE OF SELF – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) spend an unexpected day together back in Crenshaw where Beverly Hills golden boy, Jordan, gets his first taste of real life in South Central LA.   Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles with his identity as a father as Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) attempt to rekindle their friendship.  Coop (Bre-Z) faces her own truth, coming clean to her parents about being gay.  Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star.  The episode was written by Nkechi O. Carroll and directed by Rob Hardy (#103). Original airdate: Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 @ 9pm

