Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Riverdale

OPENING NIGHT — When a series of suspicious roadblocks threaten to delay the opening of the speakeasy, Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists the help of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) to ensure opening night goes off without a hitch.  Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) follow different leads to learn more about the strange incidents going on in the town.  Finally, some unwanted attention forces Archie (KJ Apa) to make a difficult decision about his future.  Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star.  Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#303.) Original airdate: Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 @ 8pm

