What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

CNN's Favorite Teen ShowsCNN made a list of their favorite teen television shows that everyone should be obsessed with. The first on their list is of course 'Riverdale.'

Fantastic Beasts 2 Will Make It 'Clear' Dumbledore Is GayAccording to iO9, he’s walking that back, ever so slightly. In that earlier interview, I didn’t say Dumbledore’s not gay. He is.

8 TV Shows to Watch in Fall 2018The new season of this hit teen drama on the CW combines elements of pulp and noir.

Tom Cruise Won't Say No To AnythingTom Cruise won't say no to anything. Well almost anything. He just calls them boring.

Shannen Doherty Surprises New 'Charmed' Cast With Her Blessing On The RebootET was invited to the Vancouver set of the CW's 'Charmed,' where the new trio of bewitching beauties got a special message from the original charmer.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - "The Virgin Gary"

CW Stars’ Tweets Of The Week: 9/17 – 9/23/18