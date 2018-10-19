Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Legacies

SERIES PREMIERE

Under the guidance of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis), the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted — including tri-brid Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric’s twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), high-energy vampire MG (Quincy Fouse), newly-triggered werewolf Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and the mysterious Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) — come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Chris Grismer directed the episode written by Julie Plec (#101). Original airdate: Thursday, October 25th, 2018 @ 9pm

