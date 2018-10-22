DC\'s Legends of Tomorrow -- \"Beebo the God of War\" -- Image Number: LGN309b_0438b.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” is back for Season 4 on The CW and Caity Lotz tells Access about how Constantine joining the team — and the baggage he brings – will cause the heroes some trouble. Plus, Caity reveals how things are going for her character, Sara Lance, and Ava this season, hinting at a movie-inspired scene coming up for the pair in the weeks ahead. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.