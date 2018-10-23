Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Vulture gets excited about the newly unveiled photos from the Riverdale ’90s episode!

15 riverdale 1 w700 h467 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Vulture reports about Nicole Maines on being Supergirl‘s transgender superhero!

nicole CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Cinema Blend gives 5 ways that Charmed is a lot like the original!

cmd102a 0011rb CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Charmed — “Let This Mother Out” — Image Number: CMD102a_0011.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel, Madeleine Mantock as Macy and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Screen Rant lists 11 big questions after the season 4 premiere of Supergirl!

supergirl season 4 premiere1 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Entertainment Weekly is so curious who Lex Luthor will be in season 4 of Supergirl!

luthor CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

DC Entertainment

Entertainment Weekly is pumped about the Lois Lane reveal in a photo of the Arrowverse crossover!

supergirl lois lane CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Paste Magazine lists Charmed and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend among the 10 best shows on TV right now!

ceg 401 power list main CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Crazy Ex Girlfriend — “I Want To Be Here” — Image Number: CEG401a_0169.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula and Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Robert Voets/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Cinema Blend wonders how long The Flash will keep Barry’s big secret in season 5!

flash CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Billboard is jiving with Riverdale‘s newly released video of Elvis’ ‘Jailhouse Rock’!

riverdale jailhouse rock 2018 billboard 1548 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Newsweek explains all about the flashforward episode of Arrow!

arrow season 7 flashforwards future william 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

ESPN chats about the true story behind All American!

i CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Slate Magazine wants you to hear the spunky new theme song of the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

CW Talk Around the Net: 10/15 10/21/18

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “I’m Making Up For Lost Time” — Image Number: CEG304b_0149.jpg — Pictured: Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Tyler Golden/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

