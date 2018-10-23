NOT YOUR TYPICAL FAIRY GODMOTHER — When the magical Time Seismograph goes off, the team finds themselves headed to the Salem witch trials. Sara (Caity Lotz) notices that Zari (Tala Ashe) is taking this case personally when she promises to save a mom, who is being accused of being a witch. However, the team quickly learns that there is a magical creature in the town creating problems they hadn’t been expecting. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work together to try to keep their Time Bureau funding by proving to them that magic exists. Matt Ryan, Dominic Purcell and Brandon Routh also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala (#402). Original airdate: Monday, October 29th, 2018 @ 9pm