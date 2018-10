The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

Dynasty - Show Description

'Legacies' Star Kaylee Bryant Calls Playing Josie Saltzman In 'TVD' Spin-Off 'Mind-Blowing'On the red carpet at The CW's Fall TV event, Kaylee Bryant, who stars as Josie Saltzman in The CW's "Legacies," tells Access she figured out who she was auditioning for, despite no names on the sides when she read for the role.

The Cast of Dynasty: Then and Now

Events This Week in Seattle! 10/15-10/21

Get Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style For Under $450So how did expectant mom Meghan hide her bump? She did it gracefully in a custom Givenchy coat and $625 Manolo Blahniks while attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie. Here’s how you can look like a royal for under $450.

Tom Cruise Won't Say No To AnythingTom Cruise won't say no to anything. Well almost anything. He just calls them boring.