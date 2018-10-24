See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

FALL FOLIAGE FESTIVAL AND PLANT SALE 2018 now through Saturday, October 27th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way!

Fantastic fall foliage is just minutes away at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden! Celebrate autumn with this FREE week-long festival that features plant and pumpkin sales, fall treats and beverages, pop-up artist demos, Pacific Bonsai Museum events, gardening workshops, tours, a photo station, and activities for kids and families.

FREAKNIGHT 2018 on Friday, October 26th, 2018 starting at 6:30pm at the WaMu Theater in Seattle!

FreakNight is an electronic dance music festival with a sinister circus theme, carnival rides, games, aerialists, stilt walkers, fire breathers, jugglers, creepy clowns, and contortionists at WaMu Theater for age 18+.

KIRKLAND ZOMBIE WINE WALK on Friday, October 26th, 2018 in Kirkland!

Celebrate Halloween with our Kirkland Zombie Wine Walk while tasting the finest Washington State wines while exploring Downtown Kirkland’s unique galleries and boutiques.

THRILL THE WORLD REDMOND 2018 on Saturday, October 27th from 12 to 4 p.m. in Redmond!

Dance “Thriller” (ghoulish costume optional) during Thrill the World Seattle Oct. 27 at Occidental Square Park in Pioneer Square!

31ST ANNUAL PUGET SOUND FESTIVAL OF BANDS on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett!

Each year 1000’s of high school students, support staff, and enthusiastic spectators take part in this exciting event. Marching bands from all around the Pacific Northwest converge on Everett Memorial Stadium to compete for awards and recognition!

BOURBON & BACON FEST on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at the Tacoma Armory!

Bourbon & Bacon Fest is back for a special Tacoma Armory event. Join on October 27th for one of the Northwest’s favorite tasting events. Distilleries from all over the US will pour their best spirits while ticket holders taste porky treats from favorite restaurants all over Puget Sound (and beyond). GREEKGIRLCON on Saturday, October 27th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 in Seattle! GeekGirlCon creates a community for women in science, technology, arts and literature, comics, and game design at the conference center near the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. EAT ISLAND GROWN on Sunday, October 28th, 2018 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Brickworks in Friday Harbor!

The best tastes of the San Juan Islands showcasing chefs, and the farmers that make that food possible! Using fresh, quality products from San Juan County farms, local chefs will prepare delicious samples for you to enjoy. Come for a bite or make a meal of it. Locally produced soft and alcoholic beverages will make it a full gourmet adventure. Tickets start at $3.00 with proceeds benefiting San Juan County farming initiatives. A mouthwatering event celebrating the islands’ unique cuisine at the historic Brickworks on San Juan Island, October 28th from 12:00 to 4:00pm

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on October 21st through November 8th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, October 21-November 8, (Sunday through Thursday only; excluding Friday, Saturday and Sunday brunch). More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it!

EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL on Wednesday, October 10th through Sunday, November 4th, 2018 in various locations around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 30th edition on October 7 and includes more than 60 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists.

PUMPKIN PATCH ADVENTURES

Ultimate Guide to Seattle’s Best Pumpkin Patches

Best Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes for Seattle and Eastside Families

Pierce County Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

7 Pumpkin Farms in Snohomish Valley

Pumpkin Patches and Fall Activities in Thurston County

Washington State Pumpkin Patches

HAUNTED HOUSES & ATTRACTIONS

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST on Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park gets a SPOOKTACULAR makeover, and re-opens the park gates weekends from Sept. 28 – Oct. 28. Thrill seekers can navigate through the park with more than 25 rides in the DARK, and 3 haunted attractions! PLUS, little goblins can play in Booville – a scare-free zone!

FRIGHT HOUSE STATION on Friday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 in Tacoma!

Halloween is great with all the candy and costumes and vandalism and such. Yet it can be even better by shrieking like a loon and watching your best friend faint and lose bladder control. Dare TWO haunted houses for a full night of fright! Both Shadows and The Redemption each have their own style and story to appeal to just about anyone.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE on Friday, September 28th through November 3rd, 2018 in Georgetown (check schedule for exact dates)!

The Georgetown Morgue of Seattle is a facility for tragic stories of death. It has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, etc. and is transformed yearly into one of the scariest haunted house attractions in Seattle! This year, the landlord has opened a portion of the morgue the public has not seen in decades…the area containing the body lockers.

MARIS FARMS THE HAUNTED WOODS on Saturday, September 29th through October 2018 at Buckley Farm!

The 2018 Maris Farms Haunted Woods is sure to provide thrills and chills to all who dare visit the Buckley farm this fall! The Haunted Woods is a 35-minute creepy quest through the corn with around-the-corner, emotional roller coaster thrills through the forest.

NILE NIGHTMARES HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Mountlake Terrace!

Join them for a scary good time in October, when they dig up your favorite ghouls and a few newly deceased ones as well! The 2018 Nile Nightmares Haunted House will feature six updated Attractions; The Curse of the Nile, Ballinger Asylum, The Infernum, The Doll House, The 3D Circus and Ice Station 13. Begin your journey at The Curse of the Nile, where the Pharaoh awaits his next victim. If you escape from the tomb, continue on to The Ballinger Asylum where there’s a cell with your name on it waiting for you. Then take a stroll through The Ballinger Cemetery, and face your greatest fear as you approach the gates of Hell themselves at The Infernum. Next put on your 3D Glasses for the 3D Circus and Clown Town Revival. Be careful, because next you may stumble upon an isolated research station located in the frozen Arctic, where something went terribly wrong!

2018 MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Lacey!

My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids get candy and see the house with lights turned on.

THOMAS FAMILY FARM HAUNTED HAYRIDE, ESCAPE ROOM AND THREE HAUNTS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Thomas Family Farm has a haunted hayride, an escape room, and three haunts (flashlight corn maze, nightmare on 9 haunted house, and zombie paintball hayride)!

STALKER FARMS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Stalker Farms delivers an immersive haunt experience that is completely unique. With original story lines, trained actors, and talented make up artists, Stalker Farms creates a haunt attraction experience that offers attendees the chance to delve into a horror entertainment that takes them far beyond the typical Halloween haunt attraction. The Stalker Farms haunt tour makes you feel like you are in the middle of a horror movie. Whether you choose to take just part of the tour, or enjoy the entire production, there are plenty of freakishly fun and horrifically entertaining moments that make it completely unforgettable. Sorry about the nightmares, but you get what you paid for!