NORA IS TARGETED BY A DANGEROUS META — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) face the ultimate parenting test when Team Flash battles Spin (guest star Kiana Madeira), a savvy millennial armed with meta tech, and a dangerous agenda for their daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy).  Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) is feeling defeated until an unlikely source issues a challenge to help boost his confidence.  Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Certo (#504). Original airdate Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 @ 8pm

