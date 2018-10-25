These drawings are what we never knew we needed and more!

Artist André Manguba sketched several of your favorite Riverdale characters reimagined as Disney princes and princesses. According to E! News, Manguba is a huge fan of the show. He tells E! News, “As an avid fan of Riverdale, I wanted to express my appreciation to the cast as well as the fans of the show. Aside from this, I wanted to connect and interact with my followers who also watch Riverdale. Majority of them are my age who also have the same interests as I do and as a creator, drawing the cast differently excites me as well as my audience.” Take a look at these drawings!

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) are sketched as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled in a quite cozy pose.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) appear as Hercules and Meg.

The artist also drew Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) as the little mermaid, Ariel and Moana, as an oceanic pair.

Even Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) and FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) get a sketched pose as Belle and the Beast/Prince Adam!

Manguba then took inspiration from one of Broadway’s longest running musical hits and reimagined Veronica and Betty as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked!

He’s a boss self-taught Filipino artist and if the above wasn’t enough to prove it, take a look at these other portraits inspired from Riverdale!