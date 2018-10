According to ComicBook.com, the Star Wars: Boba Fett movie is reportedly dead. At a special screening for Black Panther, film critic Erick Weber had an occasion to as Lucasfilm chief, Kathleen Kennedy about the Boba Fett movie and tweeted that he was told Lucasfilm’s focus is on Star Wars Episode IX, Jon Favreau’s soon to be released series, the Mandalorian, and Rian Johnson’s forthcoming trilogy.