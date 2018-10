Every great horror film has a great villain or monster, and some movies are even defined by them, but these movie monsters never got the credit they deserved! WatchMojo presents the Top 10 Underrated Horror Film Monsters! But who will take the top spot on our list? Will it be Billy from“Candyman”, Same from “Trick ‘r Treat”, or Victor Crowley from “Hatchet”? Watch to find out!