BOY ERASED tells the courageous story of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who must overcome the fallout of being outed to his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe). His parents struggle with reconciling their love for their son with their beliefs. Fearing a loss of family, friends, and community, Jared is pressured into attending a conversion therapy program. While there, Jared comes into conflict with its leader (Joel Edgerton) and begins his journey to finding his own voice and accepting his true self. Academy Award®-nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird), Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind), Academy Award®-winner Nicole Kidman (TV’s Big Little Lies, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Golden Globe®-nominee Joel Edgerton (Loving, Zero Dark Thirty), Emmy® and Tony Award®-winner Cherry Jones (TV’s Transparent), Grammy Award®-winner Michael “Flea” Balzary (Baby Driver, TV’s The Wild Thornberrys), Joe Alwyn (The Sense of an Ending), Xavier Dolan (I Killed my Mother), Troye Sivan (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), David Joseph Craig (Permission), Jesse LaTourette, Britton Sear and Théodore Pellerin (First Light) star in BOY ERASED, a Focus Features presentation of an Anonymous Content Production.

Director Joel Edgerton (The Gift) teams up with Academy Award®-winning producer and Anonymous Content founder Steve Golin (Spotlight) and veteran producer Kerry Kohansky-Roberts (Admission, TV’s Berlin Station); with Ann Ruark (Thank You for Your Service), Rebecca Yeldham (The Kite Runner), Kim Hodgert, Tony Lipp and Nash Edgerton executive producing; co-producers David Joseph Craig and Michael Moore. Overseeing physical production is Josh McLaughlin, president of production for Focus Features. The Boy Erased screenplay was penned by Joel Edgerton and inspired by Garrard Conley’s true-life coming of age and coming out memoir titled Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family . Conley’s memoir was first published in 2016 by Penguin Random House. The production’s creative team includes director of photography Eduard Grau (Gringo), production designer Chad Keith (Loving), editor Jay Rabinowitz (Requiem for a Dream), visual effects supervisor Chris LeDoux (12 Years a Slave), and costume designer Trish Summerville (Red Sparrow).

