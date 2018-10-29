STRONGER THAN YOU KNOW — While waiting for The Elders to arrive, the sister’s patience is growing thin as they keep a watchful eye on their new charge. Once one of The Elders, Charity (guest star Virginia Williams), appears, she gives specific instructions on how to handle the situation. Mel (Melonie Diaz) does not agree with the solution and enlists Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) and even Harry’s (Rupert Evans) help, but it means going against The Elders. Meanwhile, Macy, Mel and Maggie are all starting to realize that juggling their two worlds is becoming more difficult. Ser’Darius Blain and Ellen Tamaki also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Marcos Luevanos (#104). Original airdate: Sunday, November 4, 2018 @ 9pm