Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
View this post on Instagram
We accept your challenge #Supergirl (@supergirlcw ) and we’ve got our @WhenWeAllVote #VotingSquad at #JaneTheVirgin! @hereisgina @justinbaldoni We challenge #CrazyExGirlfriend & #Charmed to get their squad together and vote on November 6th! Get started at weall.vote/squad where you can find all your election day information! @cw_crazyxgf @vellamarie @davidhulldavidhull @donna_lynne_champlin @racheldoesstuff & @cw_charmed, @serDariusBlaine, @jennieurman, @missmads, @meloniediaz, @sarahmjeffery
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11