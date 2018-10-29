Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Washington Post highlights The CW’s All American on tackling football, race and teen drama!

all american spencer james CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

All American — “Pilot”– Image Number: ALA101c_0216r.jpg — Pictured: Daniel Ezra as Spencer James — Photo: Jesse Giddings/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

TVLine shares the announcement of a new cast member on Roswell, New Mexico!

roswell new mexico spoilers CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

E! Online loves how an artist reimagined Riverdale couples as Disney characters!

riverdale disney CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

ABC News notes the inspiring message Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator has for older women!

crazy ex gty er 181023 hpembed 3x4 992 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

TVLine gets the lowdown from Supergirl EP on Kara’s new crisis, Nia’s powerful tease and more!

supergirl recap1 CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

Playbill.com wants you to check out Riverdale‘s take on ‘Anything Goes!’

riverdale CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

Deadline gets the news out about a new CW casting from Supergirl!

arie tesfal cw CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

Entertainment Tonight fans out about Shiri Appleby directing an episode of the Roswell reboot!

et shiri appleby intv 110416 hulu CW Talk Around the Net: 10/22 10/28/18

