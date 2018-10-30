Events This Week in Seattle! 10/29 11/4

See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES:

SEATTLE’S SAFEST SPOTS FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING – on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 around Seattle and the Eastside!

HAUNTED HOUSES & HALLOWEEN ATTRACTIONS

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST on Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park gets a SPOOKTACULAR makeover, and re-opens the park gates weekends from Sept. 28 – Oct. 28. Thrill seekers can navigate through the park with more than 25 rides in the DARK, and 3 haunted attractions! PLUS, little goblins can play in Booville – a scare-free zone!

FRIGHT HOUSE STATION on Friday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 in Tacoma!

Halloween is great with all the candy and costumes and vandalism and such. Yet it can be even better by shrieking like a loon and watching your best friend faint and lose bladder control. Dare TWO haunted houses for a full night of fright! Both Shadows and The Redemption each have their own style and story to appeal to just about anyone.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE on Friday, September 28th through November 3rd, 2018 in Georgetown (check schedule for exact dates)!

The Georgetown Morgue of Seattle is a facility for tragic stories of death. It has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, etc. and is transformed yearly into one of the scariest haunted house attractions in Seattle! This year, the landlord has opened a portion of the morgue the public has not seen in decades…the area containing the body lockers.

MARIS FARMS THE HAUNTED WOODS on Saturday, September 29th through October 2018 at Buckley Farm!

The 2018 Maris Farms Haunted Woods is sure to provide thrills and chills to all who dare visit the Buckley farm this fall! The Haunted Woods is a 35-minute creepy quest through the corn with around-the-corner, emotional roller coaster thrills through the forest.

NILE NIGHTMARES HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Mountlake Terrace!

Join them for a scary good time in October, when they dig up your favorite ghouls and a few newly deceased ones as well! The 2018 Nile Nightmares Haunted House will feature six updated Attractions; The Curse of the Nile, Ballinger Asylum, The Infernum, The Doll House, The 3D Circus and Ice Station 13. Begin your journey at The Curse of the Nile, where the Pharaoh awaits his next victim. If you escape from the tomb, continue on to The Ballinger Asylum where there’s a cell with your name on it waiting for you. Then take a stroll through The Ballinger Cemetery, and face your greatest fear as you approach the gates of Hell themselves at The Infernum. Next put on your 3D Glasses for the 3D Circus and Clown Town Revival. Be careful, because next you may stumble upon an isolated research station located in the frozen Arctic, where something went terribly wrong!

2018 MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Lacey!

My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids get candy and see the house with lights turned on.

THOMAS FAMILY FARM HAUNTED HAYRIDE, ESCAPE ROOM AND THREE HAUNTS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Thomas Family Farm has a haunted hayride, an escape room, and three haunts (flashlight corn maze, nightmare on 9 haunted house, and zombie paintball hayride)!

STALKER FARMS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Stalker Farms delivers an immersive haunt experience that is completely unique. With original story lines, trained actors, and talented make up artists, Stalker Farms creates a haunt attraction experience that offers attendees the chance to delve into a horror entertainment that takes them far beyond the typical Halloween haunt attraction. The Stalker Farms haunt tour makes you feel like you are in the middle of a horror movie. Whether you choose to take just part of the tour, or enjoy the entire production, there are plenty of freakishly fun and horrifically entertaining moments that make it completely unforgettable. Sorry about the nightmares, but you get what you paid for!

TROLLOWEEN on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Fremont troll in Fremont!

Trolloween is the birthday party for the Fremont Troll. Gather at his lair at N. 36thStreet & Troll Avenue N at 7PM on Halloween, October 31st. Enjoy a stage performance under the bridge with the Troll followed by music and dancing into the night! The 2018 performance is in honor of women in history.

POST-HALLOWEEN FUN:

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on October 21st through November 8th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, October 21-November 8, (Sunday through Thursday only; excluding Friday, Saturday and Sunday brunch). More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it!

SNOHOMISH BREWFEST on Friday, November 2nd through Saturday, November 3rd at Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish!

Snohomish Brewfest is Snohomish County’s premiere beer festival. People come from far and wide to sample the best offerings from a myriad of local PNW breweries who are showcasing their latest beers – all under one roof. With mouthwatering food, a safe and fun environment, and a chance to speak directly to the brewers along with others who share your passion for beer, you’d be crazy not to go!

OYSTER NEW YEAR 2018 on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 from 5 to 8:00 p.m. at Elliott’s Oyster House on Pier 56 in Seattle!

Oyster New Year has 30 varieties of oysters, a seafood buffet, 60 wineries, microbrews, and live music at Elliott’s Oyster House on Pier 56 for age 21+!

SHORT RUN COMIX & ARTS FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 3rd from 11am to 6pm at Fisher Pavilion and the Vera Project at the Seattle Center!

Short Run Comix & Arts Festival showcases makers of books, zines, comics, and animation at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center.

DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Phinney Center!

It’s a time to commemorate the dead and celebrate their lives with family and friends. This free celebration will begin with a community procession and dedication of a traditional altar for offerings to the deceased. Bring your offerings (pictures, momentos, small items) to the Phinney Center before or during the event to be included on the altar. (You can pick them back up at the Phinney Center by November 10). Come and enjoy live music and dance, decorate sugar skulls, do arts & crafts, get your face painted, eat delicious food, and drink Mexican hot chocolate.

THE 54TH ANNUAL HEATHER TARTAN BALL & SILENT AUCTION on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 at the Seattle Latvian Center!

Don your Clan tartan and plan to attend an evening of Scottish entertainment with pipe bands, highland dancing, country dancing, ballroom dancing, and a Silent Auction.

DIWALI FESTIVAL on Thursday, November 1st through Sunday, November 11th, 2018 at Bellevue Square!

Celebrate the Hindu holiday Diwali, also known as The Festival of Lights, with Indian dance performances (both Bollywood & traditional), henna artists, craft making, and Indian sweets at Bellevue Square.

13TH ANNUAL NORTHWEST HANDMADE TILE & ART FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 4th, 2018 at Mount Baker Community Club!

See a juried show of Northwest tiles, meet the artists, attend workshops, get appraisals, and buy antique tiles and garden art at the Northwest Tile and Art Festival at Mount Baker Community Club.

NORTHWEST ORCHID SOCIETY FALL SHOW AND SALE on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swansons Nursery in Seattle!

See blooming orchids and visit vendors of flowers and supplies at the Northwest Orchid Society Fall Show & Saleat Swansons Nursery.