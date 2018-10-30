ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 24: (EDITOR NOTE: This image has been altered with digtal filter) Maika Monroe walks the red carpet ahead of the \'Hot Summer Nights\' screening during the 13th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 24, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
25-year-old rising star Maika Monroe proves why she’s quickly becoming Hollywood’s new darling, since being dubbed a Scream Queen and now starring as Timothée Chalamet’s lover in Hot Summer Nights, she’s one to watch.