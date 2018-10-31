Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, gofobo, kstw, movie screening, Overlord

overlord poster art Overlord Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “OVERLORD” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 @ 7:30PM
Seattle, WA
http://www.gofobo.com/kMNhx58342

OVERLORD

On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success.  But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

Movie trailer:

