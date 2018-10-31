According to Comicbook.com, “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” are two series are set within the same universe. The CW’s “Riverdale” is set in the town of Riverdale while Netflix’s Sabrina is set in the nearby town of Greendale. Fans of “Riverdale” were surprised to see the character Ben Button make an appearance in Sabrina’s Greendale. Ben has appeared in all three seasons of “Riverdale,” first as an employee of Twilight Drive-In, then as Miss Grundy’s piano student in Greendale.