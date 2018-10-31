Filed Under:Ben Button, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Horror Comics, Miss Wardwell, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina:The Animated Series, The CW Television Network, wochit entertainment, Zombies In Comics

According to Comicbook.com, “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” are two series are set within the same universe. The CW’s “Riverdale” is set in the town of Riverdale while Netflix’s Sabrina is set in the nearby town of Greendale. Fans of “Riverdale” were surprised to see the character Ben Button make an appearance in Sabrina’s Greendale. Ben has appeared in all three seasons of “Riverdale,” first as an employee of Twilight Drive-In, then as Miss Grundy’s piano student in Greendale.