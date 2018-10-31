According to Comicbook.com, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the hit The CW series “Riverdale,” has taken to Twitter to defend her costar Shannon Purser, who has been a target of online bullying after the events of a recent episode. Reinhart tweeted a statement saying that the attacks are “embarrassing,” and she has declared that the fans behaving that way “are not a fan of [hers]”.