It looks like Martin Lawrence is finally a go for Bad Boys 3. After reports earlier this month that the long-awaited threequel to the Bad Boys franchise could be on the verge of entering production, Lawrence has confirmed he is returning with Will Smith for the film. With Lawrence and Smith both on board for the film, Bad Boys for Life should be clear to enter production in early 2019, with a plan to release the film by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020.