Insurer honors veterans with more than 100 vehicle donations countrywide

On November 8, more than 100 veterans and their families will be getting the keys to newly-refurbished vehicles as part of Progressive’s sixth annual Keys to Progress® event. In addition to the more than 100 veterans benefiting from Keys to Progress vehicles, these charities will also receive cars: Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MN), Community Hope (NJ), Vets 4 Vets (Walnut Creek, CA), Veterans Village (NV), and Hope Center (Baton Rouge, LA). The cars will help them extend their mission to help veterans.

2 vehicle(s) will be donated on Nov. 8 at one of the 65 locations participating this year. Since the start of the Keys to Progress event, Progressive has donated considerable time and resources to provide more than 500 military families and organizations with reliable transportation, and, this year, they’re donating over 100 more.