Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Riverdale

ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL AND MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STAR IN A FLASHBACK TO RIVERDALE HIGH CIRCA 1992 — When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since.  Marisol Nichols, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.  Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#304.) Original airdate: Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 @ 8pm

