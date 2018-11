What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Riverdale - "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club"

Actress Evanna Lynch Can't Wait For Fans to See Jude Law's DumbledoreActress Evanna Lynch Can't Wait For Fans to See Jude Law's Dumbledore

Supergirl - Show Description

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

CW Stars’ Tweets Of The Week: 9/17 – 9/23/18

Stephen Amell Shares Horrifying BTS Pic From "Elseworlds" CrossoverThe newest behind-the-scenes photo makes things seem a little gristly. Stephen Amell, who plays Arrow's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, recently shared a new photo of a rather bloody operating table.

Hailey Baldwin's Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her Best LooksOn this episode of "Pretty Detailed," Hailey Baldwin's makeup artist Vincent Oquendo breaks down some of Hailey's best looks, including at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the 2018 BRIT Awards and more.

Events This Week in Seattle! 10/29-11/4