Currently, the most popular look in the wild denim world is layered jeans. The style of layer jeans varies, but they must appear to have multiple pairs underneath. Business Insider says that luxury brands are currently selling a pair for a couple hundred dollars. The look first appeared on Rihanna in 2013, and throughout 2017. They’ve been worn by Instagram users. This look was once ahead of it’s time now it’s going to be at the forefront of fashion.