New photos from the “Riverdale” episode “The Midnight Club” have been released. It’s the fourth episode of their third season and is inspired by the 1980’s film “Breakfast Club.” The episode is based in the 90’s and follows the story of the main casts’ parents. Comicbook.com says the new photos show the parents channeling their inner LARP-ers. The pictures are also somehow tied to the present-day mystery around Griffins and Gargoyles.