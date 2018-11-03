Comments
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "I'm So Happy For You" -- Image Number: CEG405b_0238.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael McMillian as Tim, Esther Povitsky as Maya, Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula, Scott Michael Foster as Nathaniel, Vella Lovell as Heather, Rachel Bloom as Rebecca, Vincent Rodriguez III as Josh, Gabrielle Ruiz as Valencia and Clark Moore as AJ -- Photo: Eddy Chen/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BIG NEWS IN WEST COVINA — Heather (Vella Lovell) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) both have changes in their lives which leaves Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) reeling. Meanwhile, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) has to adjust to some good news/bad news from her eldest son. Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner and Scott Michael Foster also star. Ilana Pena wrote the episode, directed by Erin Ehrlich (#405). Original airdate: Friday, November 9th, 2018 @ 9pm