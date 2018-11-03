What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Riverdale - "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club"

'Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Defends Shannon Purser From Online BulliesReinhart tweeted a statement saying that the attacks are "embarrassing," and she has declared that the fans behaving that way "are not a fan of [hers]".

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

'Riverdale' Character Makes Surprise Cameo on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'Ben has appeared in all three seasons of "Riverdale," first as an employee of Twilight Drive-In, then as Miss Grundy's piano student in Greendale.

Rami Malek Was Terrified Playing Freddie MercuryThe actor stars as the iconic musician in the new movie and Rami has admitted to initially feeling anxious about the challenge of playing Freddie.

Legacies - Show Description

Supergirl - Show Description

‘The Originals’ Star Claudia Black Cast In CW Reboot ‘Roswell, New Mexico’Claudia Black, who played Dahlia on 'The Originals' has been cast in the upcoming CW reboot, 'Roswell, New Mexico.' Black will guest-star as Ann Evans, Max and Isobel’s adoptive mother. Matt Yurus reports.