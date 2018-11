What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Riverdale - "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club"

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Layered Jeans Are Fashion ForwardCurrently, the most popular look in the wild denim world is layered jeans. The style of layer jeans varies, but they must appear to have multiple pairs underneath.

Director Ron Howard Reflects On Iconic Films 'Apollo 13,' 'Ransom' & More!Oscar-winning director Ron Howard reminisces about some his biggest films, including "Apollo 13," "The Post," and "Ransom." Hear who lost their lunch shooting the zero-gravity scenes in "Apollo 13"!

'Riverdale' Releases New Photos Of 'The Midnight Club'New photos from the "Riverdale" episode "The Midnight Club" have been released. It's the fourth episode of their third season and is inspired by the 1980's film "Breakfast Club."

'Legends Of Tomorrow': Caity Lotz Says Whoever Is Coming For Constantine Creates 'A Big Problem'Caity Lotz chats with Access about the cliffhanger at the end of the "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 4 premiere, where someone or something scrawled onto the mirror, "I'm coming for you, Johnny."

Progressive’s Keys to Progress Donates Vehicles to Military Veterans

'All American:' Taye Diggs Calls New Role The 'Most Fun' He's Had In His CareerTaye Diggs talks on Access Live about his new role in the CW drama, "All American."