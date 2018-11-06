Trendy sweaters and boots are November’s best friends! And, what a sweet, sweet friendship it is.
Are you curious which seasonal trends you should be gifting others this Christmas? I say, try them out for yourself this month to see what works and doesn’t. 🙂 You’ll get great inspiration and a trendy wardrobe at the same time. Win. Win. Really though, isn’t that what November fashion must-haves are for?
Aside from the classic sweater and boot combo, there are many other styles, like autumn tones and striped details, that are dominating the streets this month. I’m snuggling into them all below. Enjoy!
Caramel Tones
This autumn, my color crush goes to any caramel hue. I’m loving caramel cowl necks, scarfs and coats the most. A caramel statement piece plays well with pinks, burnt oranges and cream knits. And, speaking of cream knits… that’s the next must-have on the list.
An afternoon iced coffee is risky, but oh so worth it.
An easy, slouchy outfit to start the workweek. This cashmere boyfriend sweater is super soft and drapey – and the perfect shade of camel.
Cream Knits
There’s nothing cozier than a knit in creamy hues. I was in dress up yesterday, and I wanted to snuggle up in every cream knit they had in the stores. Yes, one came home with me, and I plan on wearing it with a rustic brown dress for the next casual fall wedding on my list.
I honestly could live, eat, and sleep in this sweater dress. Also, get these boots cause they're great with every outfit! I've worn them with dresses, jeans, you name it.
Varsity-Striped Details
Collegiate classy is the name of the game for this fall trend. Whether you want to sport this look street style or at a college football game, you’ll be winning chic all day long. I’m coveting varsity-striped long cardigans.
Midweek walks call for collegiate classics. Varsity-striped long cardi.
V-Cut Ankle Booties
Who says V-cuts are just for shirts? I can’t stop staring at ankle booties with v-cut sides, and I’m noticing them everywhere I go. Needless to say, v-cut ankle boots are definitely on my mind this month. They are super chic in a white or brown western modern styles.
Flirty Sweater Dress
A feminine flirty sweater dress is just the right amount of cozy chic for Thanksgiving Day. In this style dress, super cute is attainable without compromising the comfort that’s essential for Turkey Day gatherings.
Sweater dresses + OTK boots = my Fall uniform. My sweater dress is less than $50!
If you’re already gifting for Christmas or seeking out new styles to freshen up your fall/winter wardrobe, here’s what you should be trying this month: caramel tones, creamy knits, varsity-striped details, V-Cut ankle booties and a flirty sweater dress.