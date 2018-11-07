MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Models, boot details, seen backstage ahead of the Francesca Liberatore show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on February 24, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Boots, you’re finally welcomed. Fall shoe season is HERE and worth every dime.

That’s right: It’s. Go. Time. Scoot back into your classic favorites and blend in a few trendy shoes that are stopping your social scroll this season. I finally ditched the flip-flops and am comfortably snuggling into a few shoe styles I’ve been patiently waiting to try out for a while now.

Lately, I’m noticing fashionistas wearing western boots, cozy-chic sneakers, patterned mules, embellished heels and weatherized hiker boots the most! And, I’m a firm believer that these styles are the top 5 shoe trends you should be budgeting for this season. Here’s why:

Western boots

Howdy, cowboy boots! From ankle boots to booties, western styles are always a favorite look in autumn. It’s so easy to fall for western boot’s traditional strapped, jeweled or fringed details. However, this year, I’m elevating this classic cowboy shoe trend with modern elements like two-tone colors on either the heels/boot or a full white-out on the boot’s main canvas. Pair modern cowboy boot styles with plaid, statement skirts or casual denim.

Cozy-chic sneakers

Who says sneakers are just for the gym? Cozy-chic sneaks are taking over the streets this year and are my go-to fall shoes. When you feel overwhelmed with boots on boots, a pretty and comfy alternative you can rely on our cozy sneakers that will take you beyond the gym. They stand out when paired with bottom statement pieces like leopard print or textured pants.

Patterned Mules

I’m convinced this is only a trend to support the leopard print craze sweeping through this fall and winter season. Because, honestly, leopard print mules are a 100% sexy statement to pair with any type of outfit. Other patterns, like autumn stripes and other animal prints, are trying to play too. If you’re reaching for patterned mules, wear them with neutral outfits during the work week to spice up your 9-5 day.

Embellished Heels

For all those holiday parties and fall/winter weddings confirmed, you’ll need statement heels to measure up to the glam that’s expected. Cue fall’s coveted embellished heels. Fashionistas are dressing up in star-studded details, floral patterns and animal prints. I’m currently obsessing over these embellished heels with velvet textures.

Weatherized Hiker boots

Now, I know, it’s Georgia and winterized shoes aren’t essential. But, they are super CUTE and on the radar for must-have shoes this year. It can’t hurt to be stylish and prepared, right? They are really popular in neutral tones and with fur embellishments. Mix in feminine pieces to balance out this statement boot and you’re all set.

With these favorite shoe trends, consider your fall/winter shoe capsule ALL set. There’s enough variety in these shoe styles to take care of every occasion that’s popping up on your calendar in the following months.

Happy shoe shopping!