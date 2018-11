What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Riverdale - "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club"

November Fall Fashion Must-HaveCatch them while you can: The latest trendy styles sweeping through November!

Bohemian Rhapsody: Video ReviewParents guide to Bohemian Rhapsody's appropriateness for children

Demi Lovato Quitting MusicDemi Lovato is making some incredible progress in rehab and is already starting to decide what she wants to do post-rehab and she may not be returning to music.

'Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Defends Shannon Purser From Online BulliesReinhart tweeted a statement saying that the attacks are "embarrassing," and she has declared that the fans behaving that way "are not a fan of [hers]".

TV Shows That Survived After Lead LeftET Canada is taking a look back at hit television shows that have picked up after their lead characters have left, from "House of Cards" to “Nashville”.

Caity Lotz & Candice Patton Reveal How Wanting To Connect With Fans On A Deeper Level Inspired SheThority"Legends of Tomorrow" star Caity Lotz and "The Flash's" Candice Patton tell Access about how some of the moving and heartbreaking chats with fans at conventions over the years helped inspire them to start online community SheThority.

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor