Since Victoria Beckham’s turtleneck ensembles swept through the fashion world a few months back, I’ve been patiently waiting to shop statement turtleneck styles just like them. Finally, the time is here.
From chunky knits to harvest hues, superstar turtlenecks are trending in a BIG way, and detailed textures, faux fur detailing and oversized sleeves are all complimenting the classic neck essential.
Don’t worry. I’m taking my WHOLE coffee break to list out which on-trend turtlenecks you should be trying out curb-side to fall gatherings before it’s too late (with maximum comfort of course).
But, wait. Here are three reasons why I really love turtleneck sweaters:
- Gives you an excuse to wear statement earrings.
- Minimizes your scarf layer when the temps dip and you’re too lazy to add-on.
- Looks really cool with your coffee/tea cup. Basically, make sure you wear them to your next coffee date or stroll.
Okay, now onward to the turtleneck styles you should try NOW:
Cozy Turtleneck
Going nowhere fast on a Saturday morning? Slink into a chunky knit turtleneck on the couch or out on a casual coffee stroll.
View this post on Instagram
after almost 2 weeks of almost zero coffee, I’m back on the wagon, but i have been drinking decaf! my go to order is an almond milk cappuccino-what’s yours?! | You can instantly shop all of my looks by following me on the LIKEtoKNOW.it app http://liketk.it/2xLTp #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKunder100 #sweaterweather
Chic Elevated Turtleneck
Always feel a little frumpy or up-tight in turtlenecks? Well then, chic elevated turtlenecks are your answer. Hunt for faux fur and unique, knit pattern accents to accomplish a glam turtleneck look.
View this post on Instagram
Sweater season is finally upon us, what do you like most about Fall? Shop outfit look in stories and bio, btw this sweater is on sale for less than $25 😉. 📸 @alexkundy ———————————————————————— #SkinnyHipster #Sweater #Fall #Afro #mybmore #baltimoreblogger #dmv #dc #dcfashionblogger #blackgirlswhoblog #october #LTKbeauty #LTKsalealert #LTKstyletip #LTKunder50 #liketkit @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2xLVp
Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Ah, the ultimate way to dress-up in turtlenecks is in an actual dress. A turtleneck sweater dress is a perfect outfit for a Friday workday, date night or football game hang out. Score these looks with either one tone or go bold with colorful stripes. If you’re wondering what accessory buds best with this style, look no further than knee-high boots.
View this post on Instagram
Isn’t October just the coziest month? Even if you live down south where it still feels like summer. Fall is my favorite season. The weather’s not quite freezing yet but it’s not so warm you can get through the evenings without a snuggly sweater or a pair of thick socks. I absolutely love this time of year and relish fall movie nights, and I lovey e bundling up and taking evening walks through my quaint little town! I love my fall tradition— 1. Go to a pumpkin 🎃 patch in every state I visit during the fall. 2. Get Carmel apples 🍏 3. Take all the photos I possibly can with fall foliage 🍂 🍁 4. Carve pumpkins 5. Drink all the pumpkin beer 🍻 (I actually don’t like pumpkin spice lattes) 6. Watch my favorite fall movies over and over again! Since I’m a family of one I get to pick the flick, the snack, and the chair! What are your favorite cozy indulgences this time of year? . . . . . . You can instantly shop my looks by following me on the LIKEtoKNOW.it app http://liketk.it/2xRX8 #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKunder50 #LTKunder100 #LTKshoecrush #LTKstyletip #LTKsalealert #LTKbeauty #sweaterdress #falloutfits #whiteboots