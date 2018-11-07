SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 25: A model walks the runway during the Two Denim fashion show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week N46 Winter 2019 at Arca on October 25, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 25: A model walks the runway during the Two Denim fashion show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week N46 Winter 2019 at Arca on October 25, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Since Victoria Beckham’s turtleneck ensembles swept through the fashion world a few months back, I’ve been patiently waiting to shop statement turtleneck styles just like them. Finally, the time is here.

From chunky knits to harvest hues, superstar turtlenecks are trending in a BIG way, and detailed textures, faux fur detailing and oversized sleeves are all complimenting the classic neck essential.

Don’t worry. I’m taking my WHOLE coffee break to list out which on-trend turtlenecks you should be trying out curb-side to fall gatherings before it’s too late (with maximum comfort of course).

But, wait. Here are three reasons why I really love turtleneck sweaters:

Gives you an excuse to wear statement earrings. Minimizes your scarf layer when the temps dip and you’re too lazy to add-on. Looks really cool with your coffee/tea cup. Basically, make sure you wear them to your next coffee date or stroll.

Okay, now onward to the turtleneck styles you should try NOW:

Cozy Turtleneck

Going nowhere fast on a Saturday morning? Slink into a chunky knit turtleneck on the couch or out on a casual coffee stroll.

Chic Elevated Turtleneck

Always feel a little frumpy or up-tight in turtlenecks? Well then, chic elevated turtlenecks are your answer. Hunt for faux fur and unique, knit pattern accents to accomplish a glam turtleneck look.

Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Ah, the ultimate way to dress-up in turtlenecks is in an actual dress. A turtleneck sweater dress is a perfect outfit for a Friday workday, date night or football game hang out. Score these looks with either one tone or go bold with colorful stripes. If you’re wondering what accessory buds best with this style, look no further than knee-high boots.