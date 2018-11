The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

'All American:' Taye Diggs Calls New Role The 'Most Fun' He's Had In His CareerTaye Diggs talks on Access Live about his new role in the CW drama, "All American."

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show BTSET Canada goes behind-the-scenes of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York as the Angels prepare to hit the catwalk.

Caity Lotz & Candice Patton Reveal How Wanting To Connect With Fans On A Deeper Level Inspired SheThority"Legends of Tomorrow" star Caity Lotz and "The Flash's" Candice Patton tell Access about how some of the moving and heartbreaking chats with fans at conventions over the years helped inspire them to start online community SheThority.

'Riverdale's' Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich & More: Can They Name Who Said These Classic Lines?The "Riverdale" parents – aka Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Luke Perry play our game to see how well they know which characters uttered some of the most classic lines from The CW drama's early days.

The Girl in the Spider's Web: Video ReviewThe Girl in the Spider's Web: Video Review

November Fall Fashion Must-HaveCatch them while you can: The latest trendy styles sweeping through November!

'Riverdale' Releases New Photos Of 'The Midnight Club'New photos from the "Riverdale" episode "The Midnight Club" have been released. It's the fourth episode of their third season and is inspired by the 1980's film "Breakfast Club."