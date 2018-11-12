Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly reports on Kelly Ripa joining the cast of Riverdale as Hiram Lodge’s Mistress!

E! Online lol’s over Riverdale‘s KJ Apa trolling himself!

Entertainment Weekly takes a look at The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends as they tackle timely stories!

Collider gives the low down on a new casting on the Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover!

The Hollywood Reporter chats about how Supergirl season 4 parallels the current political climate!

Cinema Blend gets a first look at Caitlin’s Dad, Thomas Snow from The Flash!