Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly reports on Kelly Ripa joining the cast of Riverdale as Hiram Lodge’s Mistress!

kelly ripa CW Talk Around the Net: 11/5 11/11/18

E! Online lol’s over Riverdale‘s KJ Apa trolling himself!

rs 634x1024 181106092934 634 kj apa jr 110618 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/5 11/11/18

Entertainment Weekly takes a look at The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends as they tackle timely stories!

arrowverse CW Talk Around the Net: 11/5 11/11/18

Collider gives the low down on a new casting on the Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover!

elseworlds poster 480x600 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/5 11/11/18

The Hollywood Reporter chats about how Supergirl season 4 parallels the current political climate!

spg402a 0054b embed 2018 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/5 11/11/18

Cinema Blend gets a first look at Caitlin’s Dad, Thomas Snow from The Flash!

the flash caitlin CW Talk Around the Net: 11/5 11/11/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s