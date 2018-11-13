What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The Cast of Dynasty: Then and Now

The Girl in the Spider's Web: Video ReviewThe Girl in the Spider's Web: Video Review

How Long Will 'Arrow's Oliver Queen Stay In Prison?How Long Will 'Arrow's Oliver Queen Stay In Prison?

'All American:' Taye Diggs Calls New Role The 'Most Fun' He's Had In His CareerTaye Diggs talks on Access Live about his new role in the CW drama, "All American."

Caity Lotz & Candice Patton Reveal How Wanting To Connect With Fans On A Deeper Level Inspired SheThority"Legends of Tomorrow" star Caity Lotz and "The Flash's" Candice Patton tell Access about how some of the moving and heartbreaking chats with fans at conventions over the years helped inspire them to start online community SheThority.

'Riverdale' Releases New Photos Of 'The Midnight Club'New photos from the "Riverdale" episode "The Midnight Club" have been released. It's the fourth episode of their third season and is inspired by the 1980's film "Breakfast Club."

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

'Riverdale' Channels 'The Breakfast Club' In New PosterThe CW has released an official poster for "The Midnight Club", this week's flashback-heavy episode.