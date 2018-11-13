See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

CINEMA ITALIAN STYLE from Tuesday, November 13th through Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Cinema Italian Style screens 15 new films in Italian with English subtitles at SIFF Cinema Uptown. The first and last films have optional after-parties.

THE 6TH SEATTLE TURKISH FILM FESTIVAL now through Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at various theater locations around Seattle!

See feature-length films and short films at the Seattle Turkish Film Festival, which also has opening and closing galas.

REINDEER FESTIVAL now through December 24th, 2018 at Swansons Nursery in Seattle!

Meet Swanson Nursery’s special holiday guests: Dasher & Comet! See the reindeer every day from November 10th through December 24th when they return to Santa’s workshop to help deliver presents. You can also learn more about these incredible animals during their “Meet the Reindeer” presentations, offered Monday-Friday at 11am and on weekends at 11am and 4pm. Reindeer selfie, anyone?

THE BIG FAKE WEDDING SEATTLE on Thursday, November 15th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at The 101 in Seattle!

Attend an emotional wedding ceremony, have a drink and appetizers (included), and dance at a reception while you check out wedding vendors in action at The Big Fake Wedding Seattle at 101 S. Jackson Street.

SEATTLE’S 26TH ANNUAL BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU WINE FESTIVAL on Friday, November 16th, 2018 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Columbia Tower Club!

The annual Beaujolais Nouveau fundraiser combines the traditional welcoming of the Beaujolais Nouveau with tastings of other wines and specialties of France. Join for one of the largest festivals of its kind in the United States, drawing close to 500 attendees each year to enjoy the closing of the harvest season and the opening of the holiday season, in a unique, French-themed ambiance.

KIRKLAND HOLIDAY WINE WALK on Friday, November 16th, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Kirkland!

Taste many of the finest Washington State wines while exploring Downtown Kirkland’s unique galleries and boutiques. Your challenge will be to select a favorite wine to take home!

GOBBLE UP on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at Bell Harbor Conference Center!

Their kickoff Gobble Up show in 2017 was a huge hit, and they are excited to bring this new food show to Seattle in 2018. This specialty food festival will be geared to both everyday customers, as well as to restaurants, chefs, and other professionals in the industry.

TEDxSEATTLE 2018: TALL ORDER on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at McCaw Hall!

A tall order, by definition, is demanding. It’s a significant and potentially unreachable challenge. Meet the people taking on demanding challenges.

HOLIDAY WINEFEST on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

Holiday Wine Fest promises a world-class lineup of wines, ciders, spirits, gourmet cuisine, and artisan vendors at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

WASHINGTON DISTILLERS FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson School in Bothell!

Join for an afternoon filled with handcrafted spirits from distillers throughout Washington in this festival. Bid in a silent auction that includes private distillery tours and tastings, limited edition bottles and overnight stays.

10TH ANNUAL SNOHOMISH HOLIDAY MARKET on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Family Farm!

The 10th Annual Snohomish Holiday Market is the longest running all artisan market in Snohomish County, brought to you by GroWashington, a small business incubator. This year’s event features locally made products from over 100 artisans and includes a few of your Favorite Distilleries pouring and selling spirits, “Frank” from Snotown Brewery pouring a bit of beer! And new this year Food- your favorite food trucks!

EMPTY BOWLS on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma!

This Emergency Food Network event is an annual ritual enjoyed by more than 500 people each year. During Empty Bowls, attendees can choose from more than 1,000 bowls to purchase for the home and for holiday gifts. After purchasing bowls, guests are served a bowl of soup (in a separate bowl) donated by local chefs.

JULEFEST: A NORDIC CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Saturday, November 17th through Sunday, November 18th, 2018 at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard!

Julefest [formerly Yulefest] brings Christmas to the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard, with Scandinavian food, craft booths, fiddlers, folk dancers, a beverage garden, and access to the museum. Kids 12 and younger are free.

2018 SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF TREES on Saturday, November 17th through Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

View 21 designer trees in the lobby and driveway of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel during the annual Festival of Trees charity event. See schedule for gala, family celebration, and teddy bear suite. Free to view.

GREEN LAKE GOBBLE & MASHED POTATO MUNCH OFF on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 at Green Lake Park in Seattle!

Welcome to Seattle’s premier Thanksgiving themed running and walking event….The Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off. Taking place at Green Lake Park on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the event consists of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, a free kids dash and a post-race celebration that includes the crowd pleasing Mashed Potato Munch Off competitive eating contest and an onsite beer garden. The event supports Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission through a cash donation as well as the well-needed onsite canned food drive.

