Comicbook.com reports a preview for Supergirl’s next episode “Call to Action,” is out! Anti-alien notions are high and violence escalates, as Supergirl looks for new ways to stop it. So Kara may have to be a hero as her civilian identity. James and Lena, in the meantime, try to figure out how to deal with the Children of Liberty.

‘Supergirl’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Photos in story video above provided by AP. Thumbnail photo and trailer below from The CW.