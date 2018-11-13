The CW’s newest season of programming is already in full swing, but fans now have an idea of when their favorite shows will return from winter break. The network announced their upcoming mid-season slate of shows today, which highlights some new changes in terms of programming. You can check out The CW’s full mid-season premiere schedule below”
FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019
9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Midseason Return)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2019
8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Series Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019
8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019
8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Encore of Premiere)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019
8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Original Episode)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 20, 2019
8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Midseason Return)
MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019
8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (New Time Period Premiere)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 24, 2019
8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)