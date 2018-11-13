Filed Under:#TheCW, arrow, Arrowverse, Black Lightning, Charmed, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, Dynasty, Legacies, New Mexico, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, Supergirl, supernatural, The Flash

The CW’s newest season of programming is already in full swing, but fans now have an idea of when their favorite shows will return from winter break. The network announced their upcoming mid-season slate of shows today, which highlights some new changes in terms of programming.  You can check out The CW’s full mid-season premiere schedule below”

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019
9:00-10:00pm                CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Midseason Return)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                  THE FLASH (Midseason Return)  
9:00-10:00pm                ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                  RIVERDALE (Midseason Return) 
9:00-10:00pm                ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                  SUPERNATURAL (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm                ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                  DYNASTY (Midseason Return) 
9:00-10:00pm                CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                 SUPERGIRL (Midseason Return) 
9:00-10:00pm               CHARMED (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                  ARROW (Midseason Return)
9:00-10:00pm                BLACK LIGHTNING (New Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24, 2019
8:00-9:00pm                  SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00pm                LEGACIES (Midseason Return)